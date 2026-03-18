Strauss Zelnick Is Confident A Lot Of Seventeen Year Olds Will Be Playing GTA 6

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed his confidence that they will be getting a lot of seventeen year old gamers playing GTA 6.

Zelnick was interviewed by Christopher Dring for The Game Business. Dring talked about potential concerns that the fans who grew up on Take-Two games like GTA V and BioShock are now older and won’t have as much time to play.

Zelnick shared this confident response:

Oh, I think we’re gonna have a lot of seventeen year olds playing GTA 6.

Zelnick elaborated further. He believes Take-Two will be able to ‘engage every appropriate individual’, even gamers who didn’t play earlier GTA games.

Zelnick summed this up by making this obvious point:

And by the way, if you have a console and you’re over 17, just explain to me how is it that you’ve decided no, no, GTA 6, not interested. I just don’t see it.

And we don’t think you can point to any Roblox or mobile gaming chart that can disprove that point in any way at all.