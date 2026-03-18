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Brazil Won’t Get New Rockstar Games Store Games But They Can Still Play GTA Games, Here’s How

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This is more about commerce than censorship.

Take-Two is pulling their business from Brazil, but gamers will still be able to play GTA games just fine.

As found by Tex2, Rockstar shared this notification on their site:

Following the passing of the Brazilian Digital Statute of the Child and Adolescent (“Digital ECA”), Rockstar Games digital titles are no longer purchasable from the Rockstar Games Store or Rockstar Games Launcher by our Brazilian players as of March 16, 2026.

If you are a Brazilian who already has a Rockstar Games Store account, you can still access your library and buy Shark Cards. And Rockstar’s games will still be on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Epic Game Store.

So what’s going on here?

The Digital Estatuto da Criança e do Adolescente, enacted in September 2025, goes into effect this month. As explained by online company Persona, it adds age verification requirements to online products and services that can be accessed by Brazilians.

So this is not censorship at all. Take-Two seems to have decided investing in compliance isn’t worth the effort. Similar laws are getting passed in other parts of the world, so Take-Two may make more changes like this in the future.

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