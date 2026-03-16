Rumor: Shpeshal Nick Claims God Of War Spinoff’s Name Is “Pretty Cool”

One new reason to believe this game is real.

‘Shpeshal’ Nick Baker has dropped a new tidbit about that rumored God of War spinoff.

At the start of this month, we reported on a rumor on Santa Monica Studio’s next project. Cory Barlog is lead producer, but it’s not a new God of War mainline game.

If the rumor is true, it’s actually a spinoff starring the Frost Giant who proved to be Kratos’ equal and lover, Faye/Laufey.

Nick responded to some engagement bait asking fans if they think it will still use the God of War branding. Nick said this:

I’m not certain if they’re keeping “God of War” in the title, that hasn’t been confirmed to me one way or another. But the name I was told is pretty cool.

There are other rumors about this game, but they haven’t been corroborated by Nick or other sources.

But with this tidbit, Nick has confirmed the basic information about this Faye spinoff. We now have one more reason to look forward to Santa Monica Studio’s official reveal.