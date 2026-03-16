Bungie Dev Claps Back By Namedropping Veterans Still In The Studio Working On Marathon

One of Bungie’s founders is still in there, working on Marathon.

A Bungie developer working on Marathon has proven that the studio still has a lot of its veteran staff still working in it.

Elliott Gray, who works on Marathon’s UI, responded to YouTuber Guru Larry who suggested that Bungie no longer has any people in it who worked on Halo.

In a quote tweet, he replied with 40 names of Bungie employees who had been there since they worked on Halo. You can click through to see the names but we’ll handpick some noteworthy vets:

Jason Jones – one of Bungie’s two co-founders. While the other founder, Alex Seropian, left in 2002, Jones is in there working on Marathon right now.

Mat Noguchi – originally a Microsoft Visual Studio developer, he jumped at a chance to join Bungie in 2000 and programmed the 1 st two Halo games.

two Halo games. Eamon Mackenzie – engineer on Halo, Destiny, and the new Marathon.

Bungie and their parent company Sony are obviously not above reproach. But gamers needed this reality check that these fanboy narratives are disconnected from the truth.

It means these veterans are also human, and made those mistakes making newer games. But if it’s the same people, they can absolutely find greatness again.