Rumor: The Wolf Among Us Remake Built In Unreal 5 By Trick Studios

It sounds like Telltale didn’t intend to reveal this remake yet.

MP1st claims that The Wolf Among Us is getting an Unreal 5 remake.

They are corroborating an earlier report by PressOver, and have identified Telltale’s partner studio, Trick Studios.

Trick Studios states on their own website that they have 300 developers working in Argentina and Los Angeles. They previously worked with Telltale on The Expanse, and also cite work with 2K, Scopely, AtGames, and on Marvel Snap.

MP1st has seen screens of The Wolf Among Us being recreated in Unreal 5. They also claim that the Trick Studios website previously hinted that they were working on both the The Wolf Among Us remake and The Wolf Among Us 2, now both removed.

Depending on how extensive this remake is, Telltale could bring this remake to at least Windows and Switch 2. But of course, they could also be bringing it to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and maybe even iOS and Android.

Telltale may have not intended to reveal this remake yet. But then again, we may not have to wait that long for an official announcement.