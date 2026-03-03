Rumor: The Wolf Among Us 2 Releasing 2027, Secretly Made By Argentinian Game Studio

Argentinians could have been working on this game for years and we didn’t know.

We have an update on the long awaited The Wolf Among Us 2… but we don’t know if it’s true.

We reported on the contentious history of the game, which was announced all the way back in 2017.

The project miraculously survived the end of the original Telltale Games, only to face difficulty after difficulty. AdHoc Studio worked on the project reboot in 2019, but left over creative differences.

Today, AdHoc is best known for their breakout success Dispatch. Meanwhile, Telltale had layoffs in 2023.

According to a new report by Latino news site PressOver, The Wolf Among Us 2 is nearly done and will release in 2027. Surprisingly, they had another reboot after AdHoc Studio left.

Telltale worked with an Argentinian studio on this third reboot, with some Telltale staff visiting the country last year.

We don’t know when AdHoc left the project, but between 2019 and today, this Argentinian studio could have been working on the game for years. PressOver also claims a remake of the first The Wolf Among Us could also be on the way.

This rumor could bring hope and trepidation to Telltale and Fables fans, but let’s wait for the official news.