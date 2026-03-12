Gameranx

Radio DJ and GTA III and IV Star Lord Sear Has Passed Away

by

You may not have realized he was part of your childhood too.

Radio DJ and GTA actor Lord Sear, real name Steve Watson, has passed away.

The news was announced in Lord Sears’ Instagram. The reason for his death was not disclosed.

Sear is a veteran in the hiphop world, starting out as part of hip-hop group Kurious in the 1990s. He’s best known for working with Eminem.

He was part of Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and became best known for being a host in SiriusXM’s Shade 45 radio show. The real Marshall Mathers himself shared a heartfelt message about his passing on his Instagram.

Lord Sear also made an impact in GTA III, though some fans may not have realized it. He co-hosted the in-game hip-hop radio station called Game FM, alongside DJ Stretch Armstrong.

Sear also voiced a pedestrian in GTA IV, meaning he has the distinction of being part of both the GTA 3D Universe and 2D Universe.

We would like to share our condolences to Watson’s family and friends.

