Windows Full Screen Experience Is Now Xbox Mode, Will Roll Out To Windows 11 PCs Next Month

You won’t need to buy an Xbox to have an Xbox anymore.

Windows is getting a new integration with Xbox.

Xbox VP of Jason Ronald made this announcement in Xbox Wire following GDC:

After debuting an early version with the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, today I’m excited to share that we are bringing the same innovation to Windows 11 with Xbox mode that begins rolling out in April, starting with select markets.

Xbox mode lets players seamlessly switch between productivity and play, with a familiar full screen and controller optimized Xbox experience while embracing the openness of Windows.

Xbox mode was previously known as the Windows Full Screen Experience, and is designed to match the features of SteamOS and Steam’s Big Picture Mode.

In its current form, players can access games on their Game Pass PC library, Steam, and Epic Game Store. We would love to see more stores and libraries incorporated in, such as the DRM-free itchio and GOG.

Even if it doesn’t all line up perfectly yet, Xbox mode coming to all Windows 11 PCs is undoubtedly a power move only Microsoft can pull. You don’t even need to buy an Xbox or Xbox games to have an Xbox now.