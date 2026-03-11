Gameranx

Fortnite Save The World Is Coming Back This April Free-To-Play

by

How conveniently timed when we can’t save in Fortnite now.

Epic Games has finally come through on an eight year old promise.

Fortnite: Save the World was the original game that formed the basis of Fortnite Battle Royale. It may seem strange to look back on it now, but even though it may have been incorporated as a Fortnite experience, this was a completely different, separate game.

Fortnite: Save the World is a co-operative sandbox game, players form teams of four to build forts, collect resources, and fight waves of enemies. It would end up being supplanted by battle royale, but Epic Games kept it around in the background.

Today, Epic revealed that Fortnite: Save the World is finally going free-to-play on April 16, eight years after promising it. This new version is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Mac, and Switch 2. It’s not coming to mobile or the original Switch.

To mark the occasion, Epic Games has also launched community goals if enough players register. But this all feels conveniently timed as well.

