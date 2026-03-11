Gameranx

GTA V Mod Adds In Resident Evil Requiem’s Leon Kennedy and Grace Ashcroft

by

Resident Evil Requiem’s success does bode well for GTA 6.

A modder has made a fun little Resident Evil crossover with GTA V.

Videotechuk shared this tidbit on Twitter:

A GTAV mod developer (Terry Kaffarov) ported Grace Ashcroft and Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil requiem to GTAV.

If you want the mod, it’s available on Koffarov’s Patreon. Of course, since these characters are owned by Capcom, there is a risk to the person making them, and to a lesser extent, anyone playing with them.

Many companies look the other way for mods like these, so ymmv.

Capcom recently announced that Resident Evil Requiem sold five million copies in only five days, demonstrating the strength of the IP in 2026.

While correlation does not equal causation, it is notable that Resident Evil Requiem posted sales this strong days after Highguard and Marathon stunned with disappointing player numbers.

This seems to bode well for Rockstar’s own GTA 6 when it releases as a single player story game itself later this year.

