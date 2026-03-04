Gameranx

Highguard Game Director Reveals They Had 2X As Many Players On PlayStation, 3v3 Stayed Popular Even After 5v5

by

Unfortunately, still not enough to save the game.

With Highguard shutting down in a few days, game director Chad Grenier came onto Twitter to share some interesting insights about the game.

The most interesting insight was the playerbase breakdown. Most of their players came from PSN, followed by Steam, and Xbox.

Grenier shared a chart revealing that this breakdown stayed mostly the same, even as the number of players kept going down.

Grenier also revealed that on average, Highguard players played for 91 minutes, spending 3.48 minutes playing per session.

Interestingly, in spite of the high online demand for 5v5, 3v3 continued to be their most played game mode.

Finally, 92 % of players were able to complete the training mission after loading the game. Grenier points out this was comparable to what they saw when Wildlight Entertainment staff was still in Respawn, working on Apex Legends.

With this, Grenier shared with us what a game director saw this game. While they can still use this information to improve the game, Chad made it clear they’re not making enough revenue to keep going.

