Highguard Is Officially Closing Down Next Week

Wildlight Entertainment has announced the official end of Highguard.

They shared this information on Twitter:

Since launch, more than 2 million players stepped into Highguard’s world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful.

Despite the passion and hard work of our team, we have not been able to build a sustainable player base to support the game long term. Servers will remain online until March 12th.

We hope you’ll jump in with us one more time to show your support and get those final great matches in while we still can.

They will still be adding one Warden, one weapon, account level progression, and skill trees in the last game patch.

We’ll get information on that last patch in a few days. The post-mortems and analyses are coming in the next few days, but for now, we wish Wildlight Entertainment and their staff the best in the future.