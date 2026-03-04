Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Highguard Is Officially Closing Down Next Week

by

This story definitely ends on a sad note.

Wildlight Entertainment has announced the official end of Highguard.

They shared this information on Twitter:

Since launch, more than 2 million players stepped into Highguard’s world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful.

Despite the passion and hard work of our team, we have not been able to build a sustainable player base to support the game long term. Servers will remain online until March 12th.

We hope you’ll jump in with us one more time to show your support and get those final great matches in while we still can.

They will still be adding one Warden, one weapon, account level progression, and skill trees in the last game patch.

We’ll get information on that last patch in a few days. The post-mortems and analyses are coming in the next few days, but for now, we wish Wildlight Entertainment and their staff the best in the future.

Recent Videos

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026

Top 20 NEW Horror Games of 2026
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered - Before You Buy
10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND

10 Games Where You Leave EVERYTHING BEHIND
20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST

20 Games That DESERVE To Be On Your WISHLIST
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of February 2026
10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR

10 Games That Take Realism TOO FAR
BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

BATMAN ARKHAM GAMES BACK? 6 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE

Crimson Desert seems IMPOSSIBLE
Category: Tag: , , , ,