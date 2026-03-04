Rumor: Next BioShock Game Is An “RPG-Lite” Immersive Sim

We have some interesting preliminary rumors about the next BioShock game.

A Twitter account named V Scooper shared these details:

EXCLUSIVE: The next BIOSHOCK game is an immersive sim, where you investigate the regime behind a falling utopia in a dense, interconnected city

-Choices shape the story

-Realistic physics, environmental alteration

-Enemies tactically react & adapt

-RPG-lite

They then claim that these are ‘headliner elements’, and that they will share more information later.

While BioShock is a landmark title in video game history, there’s certainly some debate, even among its fans, on whether the franchise should be considered an RPG or an immersive sim franchise.

But our interest here is not in gatekeeping genre definitions. Many of these descriptors can easily describe past BioShock games, or at least some fans will say so.

So if nothing else, this rumor promises the next BioShock will be more of the same. But we’ll see if this rumor goes anywhere.