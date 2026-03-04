GTA 6 Title IDs Have Now Been Removed From PlayStation’s Database (It’s Fine)

We have received a minor update to a story about GTA 6 on PlayStation.

At the start of the week, dataminers found that two Title IDs for GTA 6 came up on PlayStation’s database.

A day after, someone figured out how to play with the database so that it would show that they were playing GTA 6 on their PlayStation 5, nine months before launch.

In a sleazy move, that person was charging people money to do the same thing on their PlayStation profiles. And that takes us to today.

Amethyst shared this update:

Hi, the TitleIds for GTA6 have been “delisted” by order of Rockstar; this means that anyone who had “GTA6 played now” no longer has it.

Now, we should not have to explain this, but this does not mean that GTA 6 was delayed or cancelled. Sony has control over their Title IDs, and they can always just remove or hide them anytime they want.

We weren’t supposed to see these Title IDs anyway. Strauss Zelnick has already said GTA 6 marketing begins this summer.