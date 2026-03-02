Gameranx

GTA 6 Title IDs Have Been Added To The PlayStation Database

by

We don’t really even know what Title IDs mean, but it is one step forward.

We may have hit a discreet landmark for GTA 6’s release.

PlayStation Game Size revealed the news on Twitter:

Grand Theft Auto VI title IDs have been added to the PlayStation database. 

I expect we’ll see something about the game soon, probably the start of pre-orders.

The Title ID is an alphanumeric code that identifies each piece of software differently. Sony has kept the meaning of these codes secret, even to game developers, so what we know is based on dataminers analysing the information on their own.

So when PlayStation Game Size says different Title IDs could mean different regions, that’s because they’ve seen that in past PS5 games.

They also admit they don’t know for sure if this means an early start to pre-orders.

But this does nicely fit in with Millie A’s claim last week that Take-Two notified Sony and Microsoft that GTA 6 is on track for release. Dataminers may find GTA 6 appear in Microsoft’s database soon as well.

