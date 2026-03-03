Gameranx

Rumor: Could There Be A 3D Mario Nintendo Direct This May?

We have a pretty huge rumor on what Nintendo has planned this year.

Last month, Nash Weedle shared rumors about a 3D Mario game that will be announced and released this year. It will also be featuring in a Nintendo Direct.

Millie A shared this cryptic tweet today:

A New Three Dimension

One Direct

Month Five

[mushroom emoticon]

If we try to connect the dots, the mushroom emoticon and the reference to ‘Three Dimension’ could be interpreted to mean a 3D Mario game.

‘One Direct’ is an obvious hint to a Nintendo Direct. Finally, the fifth month of the year is May.

So Millie seems to be hinting at a 3D Mario game to be revealed this May at a Nintendo Direct.

That timing is interesting, as it comes a month before June, the traditional E3 month. Even now that E3 is gone, June remains the biggest month for video game announcements and promotions.

It also comes a month after the Super Mario Galaxy Movie releases in theatres. If this all turns out to be on the money, we still wouldn’t know why Nintendo released their new game after the movie. Unless they tie in together?

