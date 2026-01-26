Gameranx

Yoshi Confirmed For The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Releasing April 1 In The US

by

Nintendo is still holding onto a lot of secrets for this movie.

Nintendo, Illumination Pictures, and Universal Pictures have revealed that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is releasing in the US on April 1.

This is a slight change from the original US release date of April 3. The movie will still be releasing in Japan on April 24, but Universal seems to have made changes to get more countries and regions lined up on the April 1 release date.

The trailer also just confirmed the appearances of Yoshi, Birdo, Monty Mole, and Baby Mario and Baby Luigi. Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed that Yoshi will have a major supporting role in the movie, reflecting his role in the Mario video games.

Clearly Nintendo and Illumination are still keeping a lot of story details secret, but they have given longtime fans just enough reason to bring their children along with them to watch in theaters this April.

You can watch the Nintendo Direct below.

