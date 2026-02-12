Nintendo Direct and 3D Mario Rumors Clarified

This should clear up any confusion about these recent rumors.

Attack The Backlog has clarified the rumors Nash Weedle has shared about an upcoming Nintendo Direct, and the 3D Mario game that will be revealed in it.

We will share Attack The Backlog’s text verbatim below.

There is a Monolith Soft project and a 3D Mario game.

Both games will appear in a Direct General.

The source telling Nash about Mario is same source who told him about DK Bananza – this source however has NOT given Nash a timescale for the direct general. This source however has told Nash that Mario will be this year’s big game & appear in the Direct General.

Nash has a number of source saying the Direct will be in February & a number who say March, though one has since changed to now say February as well. There is still one saying March.

Nash has confidence in the third week of February because it comes from a reliable source who has been very accurate.

This is a follow up and clarification on rumors we covered here and here.