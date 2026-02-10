Rumor: Another Nintendo Direct Is Coming Next Week, With A 3D Mario Announcement

He also says there’s something else he can’t talk about coming after March.

EDIT: This article has been edited to clarify that Nash Weedle shared this rumor in Attack the Backlog’s podcast. Attack the Backlog does not claim that he heard the same from his sources.

Nash Weedle is keeping the flame alive for Nintendo fans.

Last week, Nash Weedle revealed that the rumor of a 3D Mario game on the way. Today, he has an update on the latest episode of Attack the Backlog’s podcast.

Nash Weedle initially told that this new game will be announced sometime between February and March. Today, he says that the Nintendo Direct is happening in the 3rd week of February.

So there’s no longer any hesitation on the window to make this game announcement. Is it possible Nintendo is responding to the State of Play this week? It’s more likely that Nash Weedle was simply given vaguer information earlier.

Attack The Backlog also alludes to something else that he was told he cannot reveal quite yet. With all the video game anniversaries happening this year, Nintendo could really be announcing anything.

All he says is that it will be coming out after the Direct and other potential announcements. That could mean sometime after March. In any case, it would definitely be exciting to get even more news from Nintendo.