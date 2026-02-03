Rumor: 3D Mario Is Nintendo’s Big 2026 Title, To Be Revealed February Or March

Nintendo may have some big announcements coming in the next few weeks.

As shared by healingtwo_ on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Nash Weedle and Attack The Backlog have heard that Nintendo’s big game of the year is a new 3D Mario game.

They heard conflicting reports on when it will be announced. There is apparently a Nintendo Direct after the rumored partner showcase.

This Nintendo Direct is coming either the 3rd week of February or sometime in March. It’s also possibly on or close to Mario Day. Both say that they’ll continue to verify this rumor.

If this rumor is true, it would fit in nicely with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, releasing this April. Nintendo may have even rescheduled its launch so that the new 3D Mario will launch close to the movie so Nintendo can capitalize.

Nintendo would have had to have planned all of this well in advance, which is absolutely possible too. But we would wonder if this 3D Mario was made for the Switch, or if it will be a true next generation Mario game only on the Switch 2.