Rumor: Starfield PS5 Details Leaked

Other rumors and Todd Howard’s word himself suggests this rumor might be true.

Dealabs editor billbil-kun claims to know the launch details for Starfield on PS5.

Citing their sources, billbil-kun said that Starfield is releasing on PlayStation 5 on April 7, 2026. Subsequently, pre-orders start in the evening of March 17, or sometime in March 18, 2026.

The game will have a standard and a premium edition, just like the Xbox release. What’s interesting are the prices for each edition:

Standard Edition – €49.99 / £44.99

Premium Edition – €69.99 / £59.99

Shinobi602 revealed in ResetERA that information on a new Starfield port would be coming up this March.

Todd Howard himself said that Bethesda would be talking about the game again soon. Taken altogether, all signs point to billbil-kun’s claims to be likely accurate.

Of course, nothing is confirmed until it is official. But if it is, it should be arriving with a huge sweeping update, that Todd says won’t be Starfield 2.0, but will please fans who stuck by the game.