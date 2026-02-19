Todd Howard Promises They Will Talk About Starfield Soon – But It Is Not Becoming Starfield 2.0

It will probably get a basic PS5 port with some improvements across all versions.

Todd Howard has finally revealed that Starfield news is coming… but you may not like it.

He came up on FunnyGamesCast for a new interview with Greg Miller. Todd said this:

…I can tell everybody we’re going to be talking about it you know really soon. We’re moving into a phase where um we’re ready to talk about Starfield.

Okay and uh really show that in the right way and what’s coming to the game. Um we’ve been doing a lot of work that we like a lot. It is not Starfield 2.0.

Todd went on to explain that they think the gamers who already love Starfield will love these coming updates. But if they didn’t connect with it, found it boring, or bounced off of it, these updates will not change that.

MrMattyPlays previously said he had seen Starfield’s next update and referred to it as Starfield 2.0, so we may need to reset our expectations now.

Our best guess is this update will come with the long rumored announcement that Starfield is coming to PS5, with those updates across all platforms just like Avowed.