Starfield PS5 News Won’t Be At The State Of Play, But It’s Coming Next Month

This would take this game full circle.

It sounds like we’ll be hearing about Starfield coming to PS5 very soon.

In a post on ResetERA where other users were asking about the game coming to a new platform, Shinobi602 said this:

Since this keeps coming up, that’s all next month.

Rumors of a PS5 port have been revolving for years now. Last year, MP1st claimed that it would be coming in Spring 2026.

Of course, it hasn’t always been positive news for this port. In July 2025, NateTheHate claimed that its release ‘may have slipped a touch later.’

Subsequently, Shinobi602 recently claimed that the game has been ‘pushed out’ for the Switch 2. So maybe that Switch 2 port could still come in time.

But there would be something poetic about Starfield coming to PS5. We now know that Bobby Kotick swayed Phil Spencer to buy Activision Blizzard because Bobby played whistleblower that Sony planned to make the game a console exclusive.

