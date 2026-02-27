Gameranx

Rumor: NateTheHate Expects A Sonic Game Announcement This Year

We also don’t know if its original or a remake, 2D or 3D.

We may be looking at a new Sonic game announcement in 2026.

NateTheHate was asked on Twitter if a Sonic game was coming out this year. He answered:

Unsure about release but I do expect an announcement this year.

The last Sonic game was last year’s Sonic Racing Crossworlds. In terms of original titles, the last 2D Sonic was 2024’s Sonic Superstars, and the last 3D Sonic was 2022’s Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic, like Pac-Man, occupies a strange place in the video game industry. Nobody can take away the Blue Blur’s place in history, but Sega and Sonic Team have had a hard time keeping the character relevant with good games through the years.

Sonic Frontiers seemed successful enough for Sega to greenlight a sequel with a higher budget, or at least that’s what they claim. We’ll see if Sega is content to continue in this direction, or if they’re going to try with 2D again, or give us another remake.

