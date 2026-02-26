Rumor: GTA 6 Has Leveled Up Stealing, With Realistic Risk-Reward Systems

It’s not clear if this incorporates a Wanted system or not.

We found an interesting new rumor regarding GTA 6.

Redditor Disastrous_Suit5731 made a post on the GTA subreddit claiming to have worked on the game in late 2020.

They described a new stealing system based on realistic risks and rewards. In their words:

The more valuable the target, the more planning is required. Even small details like how long you stay inside or how you handle employees can change the outcome. You can play reckless or calculated, and the world reacts differently based on your approach.

For example, convenience stores and other small businesses are easier to rob. With low security and police response, you also get lower payouts.

When you scale up to luxury stores, jewelry shops, armored vehicles, and more, they become harder. You’ll have to contend with security systems and police alerts, and everything can easily break down.

You have to carefully plan more high risk operations, but the payouts will be worthwhile.

Disastrous_Suit5731 didn’t say if GTA 6 will have a wanted level system. But it’s easy to imagine certain parts of Leonida being so inaccessible that the police won’t even know what you’ve done.