Rumor: Sony Rejected Bluepoint’s PS5 Remakes For Jak & Daxter, Resistance, and Shadow Of The Colossus Remaster, Because They Don’t Sell Enough

Green Zone Bites, FKA Detective Seeds, has shared that Sony themselves did not accept Bluepoint Games’ pitches for PS5 remakes.

Citing multiple sources who worked at Bluepoint Games, he claims that Bluepoint pitched remakes for Jak & Daxter and Resistance, as well as a Shadow of the Colossus remaster, all for PS5.

The Shadow of the Colossus PS5 remaster is an interesting case point. Green Zone Bites’ sources say that the PS4 remaster did not sell well, but Sony went ahead with it at the behest of Shuhei Yoshida. At the time, Yoshida was Sony Worldwide Studios’ president.

Yoshida was invested in preserving Shadow of the Colossus, and there was talk of enhancing the game with add-on content. Their PS5 pitch included 4 to 6 new bosses, some of which were left off the cutting room floor of the PS2 original.

We just reported on a Bloodborne remake being rejected in 2021 because of Sony’s fragile relationship with FromSoftware. Bluepoint tried to pitch it again in 2025, even working on it for nearly three months, before it was rejected again.

Sony apparently never felt Bluepoint’s remakes and remasters made enough money, which bodes poorly for fans who want these games to come back.