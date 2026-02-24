Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Bungie Implements Zero Tolerance Policy For Marathon Cheaters – Permabanned Forever

by

It’s a harsher policy than the industry standard.

Bungie has revealed their security and networking policies for Marathon, and they’ve drawn a clear line at the start.

They outlined their policy as so:

We are taking a strong stance against cheating and anyone found to be cheating or developing cheats will be permanently banned from playing Marathon forever, no second chances.

That said, no system is perfect so we will have an appeals system to monitor for any issues in detection.

This is a stricter policy than is the norm for live service games. In contrast, both Call of Duty and Fortnite have policies for temporary bans and lower penalties.

Bungie may be extra cautious to mitigate any more potential controversy or reputational damage from such controversies. This is only one aspect that could be a potential failure point, and its clear they’ve invested to curtail it.

Bungie also revealed Marathon will be using Battleye, but they also have their own anti-cheat systems on top of it. We’ll see if it will live up to the challenge when it goes live next week.

Recent Videos

Top 10 NEW Games of March 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of March 2026
20 Forgotten RPGs That Nobody Remembers

20 Forgotten RPGs That Nobody Remembers
20 Games Where You’re Actually NOT HUMAN

20 Games Where You’re Actually NOT HUMAN
10 Open World Games That NEVER REALLY END

10 Open World Games That NEVER REALLY END
SONY CLOSES MAJOR STUDIO, HEAD OF XBOX RETIRES & MORE

SONY CLOSES MAJOR STUDIO, HEAD OF XBOX RETIRES & MORE
20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP

20 Best Recent Games That Are NOW DIRT CHEAP
10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics

10 Upcoming Games With INSANE Graphics
Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES

Resident Evil Requiem: 10 BIGGEST CHANGES
20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,