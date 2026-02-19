Gameranx

Rumor: Another Source Claims The Next Santa Monica Studio Game Is Not God Of War

by

I mean, it’s not like they’re bringing back Sound Shapes.

It looks like we’re not returning to Greece with Kratos quite yet.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user AceofSpades0319, we have reason to believe that Santa Monica’s next game is not a God of War game.

ResetERA user Ashhong responded to another poster who said that the five years after God of War Ragnarok is sufficient time for a new game. Ashhong simply said:

Don’t hold your breath.

AceofSpades0319 also claimed that Ashhong had previously been vouched for by Jason Schreier.

And that was interesting because Schreier shared a rumor that their next game is not a new IP.

For a few years, Santa Monica Studio was an incubator for many Sony games that made it to PS3 and PS Vita. So if these rumors are both true, and connected, it could be one of those games that Sony fans may rightly label as classics.

But then again, it could be that the long rumored game is set in Egypt.

