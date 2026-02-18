Gameranx

Rumor: Tom Henderson Doubles Down On Next God Of War Returning To Greece, Not Going To Egypt

by

Santa Monica Studio’s Egypt game could be a separate thing.

Tom Henderson has returned to the topic of God of War with some big rumors. Or rather, a rumor he is returning to.

Last year, Daniel Richtman found a casting call for a Santa Monica Studio project themed around ancient Egypt. He speculated but did not claim it was connected to God of War.

The following month, Tom Henderson revealed in the Insider Gaming podcast that the game will actually be set back in Greece, returning to a younger Kratos and his relationship with his father. Tom didn’t clarify if that meant his god father Zeus, or the foster father who raised him.

Today, Tom told fans to watch the latest episode of the podcast. In it, he said this:

I’ve got a feeling that it’s going to go back to Greek mythology to be honest. And I’m now I’m wondering I really hope it does. Yeah. But and I’m wondering is that why they are doing the remake of the original trilogy and then like you know six 12 months later release the next mainline one kind of transition over into it.

As for Santa Monica Studio’s Egyptian project, that could be a completely separate game.

