Strauss Zelnick On GTA Publisher Take-Two: We’re Not In The Business Of Creating Revenue

Strauss Zelnick made a curious claim about Take-Two Interactive.

In Take-Two’s latest financial meeting, Mike Hickey with Benchmark Company asked Strauss Zelnick about how they will make GTA 6 affordable. He was thinking about how the game console prices are up six years into the generation. The issue is also exacerbated by memory supply issues.

Strauss argued that prices of games ‘meaningfully declined’ in the past 20 years on a ‘real basis’. Each new GTA has increased in size and playtime with each new game. Therefore, they have been making their games more affordable in terms of value.

Strauss also said this:

We’re not in the business of creating revenue. Revenue comes from entertaining people and you know interactive entertainment on a real basis is getting more and more affordable all the time because we offer extraordinary value for the money.

Take-Two publishes games with all kinds of monetization models. While 2K Sports games are highly monetized, they will also release Mafia: The Old Country full price with no DLC.

Not everyone will agree for sure, but it is interesting that Take-Two sees their business that way.