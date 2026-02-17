Hasbro Has Not Cancelled Their GI Joe Snake Eyes Video Game, But Its Developer May Be Closed

It looks like Hasbro is set to make an unwelcome announcement.

Hasbro has officially declared they have not cancelled their GI Joe video game after news spread that its studio has been closed.

Hasbro announced plans to make a GI Joe game centering around the most popular Joe, Snake Eyes, all the way back in 2022. The game was being produced by Atomic Arcade, a new studio founded and owned by Hasbro, under Wizards of the Coast’s video game division.

There were rumors that the game would be an open world title, but we have notoriously received little news on the project.

That takes us to today. Atomic Arcade’s gameplay programmer Dominic Braun revealed that he had just been laid off after Hasbro chose to close the studio on LinkedIn.

Hasbro officially shared this statement after word spread:

The Snake Eyes game is not cancelled. The team is currently taking time to evaluate the path forward for the game.

While decisions haven’t been finalized, we’re committed to providing updates as soon as we’re able.

While we don’t know if this game and studio is suddenly in the ropes, we also don’t know why it would be the case. For now, let’s hope for the best until the news comes.