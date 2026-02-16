Bloober Team’s February 15 Announcement Is Layers of Fear 3

Bloober Team has made their February 15 announcement… and it is Layers of Fear 3.

At the start of the year, Bloober launched a website with a coded message and a countdown that ended on the date. As it turns out, it was the 10 year anniversary of the original Layers of Fear.

As reported by Gematsu, Bloober held a special anniversary event on livestream to commemorate the occasion. They talked at length about making the game and made these and other announcements.

Bloober will release a physical Layers of Fear soundtrack, and two spinoff novels are on the way.

Bloober has not revealed the platforms or release date for Layers of Fear 3, and even took their event private. Bloober fans will definitely still be excited nonetheless for this sequel.

Bloober has now made a name for themselves with the Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn. So this new Layers of Fear will now have to live up to higher expectations than ever before.