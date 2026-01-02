Bloober Team has dropped a mysterious new teaser to start off 2026.

They shared this message on Twitter:

Dare to peek into the darkness…

They also linked to the website named RemosdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd. The countdown on the site is set to finish on February 15 this year.

What Could This Game Be?

Bloober is working on several projects right now, so we can’t be sure what this could be at the moment.

Dusk Golem claims that Bloober has approximately 250 employees. So they definitely have the capacity to work on one to two AAA games, or a larger number of smaller games.

The studio has been publishing a game nearly every year since 2010, so they are definitely prolific in terms of game development.

Their last few games were 2025’s Cronos: The New Dawn, 2024’s Silent Hill 2, 2023’s Layers of Fear, and 2021’s The Medium. So, while it’s true that game development has become more challenging in recent years, Bloober has managed to keep pace and release games consistently.

Bloober Team Just Filed A Trademark

As shared by Solid-Entertainer-39 on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Bloober just filed a new trademark for Onyx: The Dark Grip. This was filed with the EU Intellectual Property Office, and will be valid until May 31, 2034.

We feel confident that Onyx: The Dark Grip is an upcoming Bloober Team game. We are not as certain that this is the game being teased in RemosdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd.

At the very least, the timing could be more than a coincidence. If this isn’t the name of Bloober Team’s February 15 reveal, the trademark for the actual name could emerge in the coming weeks.

Could This Be Nintendo’s Project M?

Last July 2024, Bloober Team revealed that they were working on a game for Nintendo’s platforms. Last month, CEO Piotr Babieno revealed this game is using the codename Project M.

Piotr said this when asked about the game:

You have no idea how hard it is for me not to reveal what Project M truly is—but for now, it’s still too early to talk about it. We’re confident that we’ll be able to share the first details very soon.

What I can say is this: fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness will immediately feel at home.

That said, Project M introduces a bold twist—one that no horror game has ever explored before. This is a vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware.

Since Piotr said that they would be sharing first details ‘very soon’, it’s highly likely that RemosdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd is Project M.

But once again, they have several projects in the works. So this isn’t 100 % confirmed.

We can’t wait to find out what Bloober Team has to share this February.