Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Bloober Team Has Updated The Site For Their Mysterious February 15 Announcement

by

The countdown is running down.

Bloober Team has updated us on their mysterious February 15 announcement.

At the start of the year, they launched a website called RemosdNeulSerorehsoOvamCeyerd. This site came with a countdown that the community determined would end on February 15, this weekend.

As Knoebel revealed, the site has been updated with a logo of a rose and this text:

“Here I opened wide the door… darkness there and nothing more.” – I’ll be out again soon!

There’s a lot of speculation on what this could be, but it’s really hard to make an educated guess. Bloober told investors they have multiple games in development.

We know some information about some of those games, but we can’t be sure which one of them is this game.

For what it’s worth, we know that Bloober filed a trademark for the name Onyx: The Dark Grip, and they also have a project with Nintendo codenamed Project M.

The latter is apparently a very ambitious game, but its strange that it didn’t make the recent Nintendo Direct. So Bloober is really leaving us guessing down to the wire.

Recent Videos

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy
10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW
Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD

10 Video Game Theories That Made Everyone MAD
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,