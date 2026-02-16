GTA Soundtrack Mainstays Panama And Neon Indian Say They’ll Be Back In GTA 6

These are all probably true, there’s no reason to lie about it.

Two more musicians have confirmed that they will be in GTA 6.

As reported by RockstarIntel, two chillwave acts revealed they will be in the game. Both have already appeared in prior GTA games.

Neon Indian is often credited as popularizing the genre chillwave itself. Their songs Change of Coast and Polish Girl became hugely popular in GTA V.

Neon Indian’s lead singer Alan Palomo hinted about their comeback in the new game, but he didn’t mention which of their songs will be included.

Panama is an indie pop band based in Sydney, Australia. They revealed on their official Instagram that their song Back To Life, which they wrote with Poolside, will be in GTA 6. Panama’s song Always was previously in GTA V.

Other musicians rumored to be part of GTA 6 include Skrilla, Schoolboy Q, T-Pain, and Drake.

While one can hypothesize that some musicians might lie about being part of the game, it doesn’t really benefit them to do so. Unless some plans are cancelled we expect all of these acts will be in GTA 6.

And really, they only represent a slice of all the genres and songs we’re going to get.