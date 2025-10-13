Skrilla Claims His Hit Song Is In Grand Theft Auto 6

It’s probably true… but it might not be a big deal.

A Gen Alpha meme has allegedly made its way to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rapper Skrilla brought up the game when he guested in Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast.

Skrilla had this brief exchange with podcast host Shane Gillis:

Skrilla: Yeah. That’s my shit. I wait for GTA 6 to come out.

Shane: Yeah. They’ve been waiting.

Skrilla: Yeah.

Shane: It’s been a decade.

Skrilla: Mhm. And they going to have 67 on there, too.

…Definitely going to be me and my own person on there playing my own music.

How Credible Is This Claim?

It’s more common than you think! Musicians who have gotten their music on Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto games have spoiled their appearance more than a few times.

It isn’t as common for musicians to claim to be in Rockstar’s games and not actually make their way there. You might have imagined this is an easy thing they can fake for clout.

At least for now, we haven’t found someone who has faked this. Unless Take-Two and/or Rockstar debunks his claim, we’re going to assume that this is real.

Do We Want Skrilla’s Song In Grand Theft Auto 6?

This is going to be a matter of personal taste. Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (6 7) is in the trap subgenre of drill music.

While drill takes its sonic production from trap, it thematically emulates gangsta rap. So you might like how his songs sound until you find out what his words mean.

A lot of the debate and potential controversy from gangsta also comes up for drill. But all of that is practically irrelevant to Doot Doot (6 7).

The 6-7 Meme Is Really Bigger Than The Song

As GameRoll pointed out, this song probably got picked up for Grand Theft Auto 6 because it became famous over the 6 7 meme.

Tiktok, Instagram Reels, and other platforms picked up a clip of the song where Skrilla sings these lyrics:

6-7, I just bipped right on the highway (Bip, bip)

The song became particularly memetic after several videos featuring Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball used the clip. Ball happens to be 6 foot 7 inches.

But that meme completely separated the song from its original context. Fans believe Skrilla either refers to 67th Street in Philadelphia, where he lives, or police code 10-67.

Other 6-7 memes just made the meme about finding references and namedrops for 6-7.

Honestly, we’re not sure that this song will be that big a deal in the game. Skrilla suggests that he will be appearing in the game itself. We’ll have to wait and see how much he’ll be used in Grand Theft Auto 6.

In any case, if you’ve never heard of this song, you can watch it courtesy of YouTube below.