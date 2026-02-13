Gameranx

GTA Online Celebrating The Year Of The Horse With A Yuanbao Treasure Hunt

An advance Kong Hee Huat Tsai to one and all.

Rockstar has revealed their Chinese New Year events for the coming real life Year of the Fire Horse in GTA Online.

They want players to go on a treasure hunt for Yuanbao collectibles hidden all over Los Santos. There’s a total of 36 collectibles, rewarding players GTA $ and RP.

For an easier treasure hunt, you can get free horse tattoos if you go visit any tattoo parlors, and free horse masks are available in Vespucci Movie Masks.

If you’re looking for a skill challenge, there will be Lunar New Year Stunt Races for the coming week with 3X GTA $ and RP, and doubling to 6X GTA $ and RP if you’re a GTA+ subscriber.

Finally, you can just log in this week and get a free red Year of the Horse tee. The real life Year of the Fire Horse is happening on February 17, 2026, but you can start festivities online now.

