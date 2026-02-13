Saber Interactive Is Making A John Wick Video Game With Keanu Reeves and Chad Strahelski

So it’s a new generation of Ghostbusters The Movie.

Saber Interactive has dropped a megaton announcement in the latest State of Play.

The company is working with Lionsgate to make an official 3D John Wick video game. They are working on this game with Keanu Reeves, who plays the Baba Yaga, and Chad Strahelski, who has directed the films.

This is an extension of the John Wick franchise, and particularly Reeves’ and Strahelski’s involvement in it.

The franchise really started with scriptwriter Derek Kolstad, who also wrote Bob Odenkirk action comedy film Nobody. Reeves and Strahelski joined it as producers for last year’s spinoff movie Ballerina.

John Wick is actively expanding with a John Wick 5, spinoff movies and shows, and an animated series. So this isn’t that surprising, but it’s certainly exciting.

The game doesn’t quite have a name yet, but Saber released a cinematic trailer hinting that it will recreate the gun-fu action the movies are known for.