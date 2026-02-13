Someone’s Holding A GTA 6 Giveaway – But You Probably Won’t Even Qualify For It

This is a marketing campaign ripped off of Acclaim’s rulebook.

Rockstar hasn’t started their big scale GTA 6 promotion yet, but someone else has started for them.

As reported by IGN, Norwegian electronics retailer Komplett is giving customers a copy if you give birth on release date.

Norway has the same date as the US, on November 19. So to drive the point home, Komplett is spreading some ad posters saying “GTA 6 dropping in 9 months.”

So yes, the promotion is built around people who will go through the entire 9 month pregnancy period. And of course, what Komplett doesn’t say explicitly is they’re encouraging GTA 6 fans make babies.

Take-Two probably can’t tell Komplett to stop this little publicity stunt. But at least, we hope they don’t try to jump in on this and make this giveaway themselves.

We do think Take-Two’s management has better judgement than Acclaim’s, the game company infamous for this kind of publicity seeking. But we can’t deny we’re curious to see if someone actually wins this promotion.