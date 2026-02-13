Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Someone’s Holding A GTA 6 Giveaway – But You Probably Won’t Even Qualify For It

by

This is a marketing campaign ripped off of Acclaim’s rulebook.

Rockstar hasn’t started their big scale GTA 6 promotion yet, but someone else has started for them.

As reported by IGN, Norwegian electronics retailer Komplett is giving customers a copy if you give birth on release date.

Norway has the same date as the US, on November 19. So to drive the point home, Komplett is spreading some ad posters saying “GTA 6 dropping in 9 months.”

So yes, the promotion is built around people who will go through the entire 9 month pregnancy period. And of course, what Komplett doesn’t say explicitly is they’re encouraging GTA 6 fans make babies.

Take-Two probably can’t tell Komplett to stop this little publicity stunt. But at least, we hope they don’t try to jump in on this and make this giveaway themselves.

We do think Take-Two’s management has better judgement than Acclaim’s, the game company infamous for this kind of publicity seeking. But we can’t deny we’re curious to see if someone actually wins this promotion.

Recent Videos

High on Life 2 - Before You Buy

High on Life 2 - Before You Buy
Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy
10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW

Crimson Desert: 10 Things YOU NEED TO KNOW
Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026

Top 50 NEW PC Games of 2026
10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED

10 BIG New Games That Might Have LEAKED
Menace - Before You Buy

Menace - Before You Buy
AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE

AA GTA LIKE GAME LOOKS EVEN BETTER, STEAM MACHINE DELAYED & MORE
Nioh 3 - Before You Buy

Nioh 3 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,