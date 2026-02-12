Rumor: Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen “Will Return Soon”

There’s a lot of other details we can’t corroborate with credible sources.

We have some big rumors that could be corroborated in this month’s Pokémon Day.

Khu, a trusted source for Pokémon rumors, shared pictures of Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen for the Game Boy Advance and claimed that they will return soon.

Other sources have shared their own info, but we cannot vouch the credibility of these. We’re sharing them here as part of the conversation, but please apply your own skepticism.

Centro Leaks claims from another leaker that these games will not be part of the Switch Online subscription. They’ll be separate eShop games, and will even have Pokémon Home support. We couldn’t corroborate their source.

On ResetERA, one user claims the games will be $ 30 each. Another user says it’s being made by game studio ILCA.

However, they got pushback by someone who said these are not mentioned in the Gigaleak.

For what it’s worth, ILCA developed Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Home for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Day will be this February 27, the same day every year. So we won’t have to wait that long to find out which of these claims are true.