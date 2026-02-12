Gameranx

Rumor: Nate The Hate Claims Rumored God Of War Game Was Considered For A Multiplatform Release

by

God of War coming to Xbox and Nintendo would be a game changer.

Nate The Hate has shared an interesting tidbit on a game that hasn’t even been announced yet.

For years now, there have been rumors of a God of War game that’s more of a spinoff than part of the main series. The word is it’s a 2D or 2.5D Metroidvania.

Fans already expected it in the June 2025 State of Play. We then heard it was delayed to this year.

Nate was asked if the game could be multiplatform. He said this:

All I can say is this: When talk of the 2D God of War first started last year, I heard whispers that it was being considered for a multiplatform release.

Whether that consideration evolved into an active plan… I don’t know.

This is obviously not the first Sony game that went to Xbox and Nintendo, but God of War making it there would be huge.

We could see Sony deciding to go either way, since they have not decided to go full multiplatform like Microsoft did yet.

We might learn all the answers to these questions as soon as in the State of Play.

