God of War Metroidvania 2.5D Game Could Show Up Tomorrow

There are never any shortages when it comes to rumors and speculation about the video game industry. We can’t go a day without something wild popping up. However, some rumors continue to gain traction long after they were first mentioned. One of those rumors that continues to pop up is a smaller spin-off game to God of War. More specifically, we might be getting a God of War Metroidvania game.

This God of War Metroidvania game popped up again today when news came out about tomorrow’s State of Play event. If you didn’t see the official announcement earlier, Sony has unveiled that it is holding a new PlayStation State of Play event tomorrow, featuring updates and announcements planned for the PS5. That will help kick off some exciting new game announcements and reveals before the official Summer Game Fest event later this week.

However, one of the games that might be unveiled tomorrow for the public is the smaller God of War game. Thanks to Reddit, we’re finding out that a post on Reserera claims that the God of War Metroidvania game is being developed under the supervision of Sony Santa Monica and will take place before Kratos becomes a God. Likewise, there’s no indication as to who is developing the game, but word has suggested it could involve Mega Cat Studios.

Hearing a lot of scuttlebutt about the 2.5D/metroidvania game or whatever it will be, yeah. Seems to be much smaller in scale than what I initially thought. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 3, 2025

Another industry insider, Tom Henderson, recently answered a follower’s question about tomorrow’s State of Play. One user on X reached out asking if we would see the spin-off game tomorrow. Tom only noted that he’s been hearing a lot of rumors about this 2.5D Metroidvania game and that it will be much smaller in scale than initially thought.

Yeah — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 3, 2025

However, another industry insider, Jeff Grubb, replied to the same question, agreeing about what they have heard about the game. Fortunately for us, we don’t have to wait long to find out if this game ends up being featured. Tomorrow’s State of Play will hopefully not only showcase this game and provide a few more details about it but also give us updates on some of our more anticipated releases that have already been unveiled.