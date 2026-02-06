Rumor: NateTheHate Says Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Coming To Switch 2 This Year

Rockstar would be smart to release a game on the Switch 2 while it isn’t getting GTA 6.

Apparently the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting a Rockstar game this year.

NateTheHate said this when asked about the Switch 2 version of Red Dead Redemption 2:

As far as I know, RDR2 is this year.

There was a lot of noise about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for a while now. The hype for that ended when Rockstar released a new remaster of Red Dead Redemption on these platforms instead.

However, NateTheHate insisted that that remaster does not mean that a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster does not exist.

Rockstar would be smart to schedule a Switch 2 game while GTA 6 launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. They could earn some goodwill with Nintendo fans, especially if they plan to also bring the game to the Switch 2 sometime down the line.

But for now, all we have is NateTheHate’s insistence that it exists.