Take-Two Has Paused Development Of Borderlands 4 For Nintendo Switch 2

Gearbox will probably do what they did with Borderlands 3 on the Switch.

Borderlands 4’s status for Nintendo Switch 2 has now shifted to uncertain.

In an interview with Variety, Take-Two spokesperson Alan Lewis said:

We made the difficult decision to pause development on that SKU.

Our focus continues to be delivering quality post-launch content for players on the ongoing improvements to optimize the game.

The game was supposed to launch on Switch 2 simultaneously with other platforms. Borderlands 4’s launch was characterized with performance issues, which itself led to a massive drop in player numbers.

Gearbox is currently working to make players happy with their endgame roadmap, so this should come as no surprise.

Nintendo fans who wanted to play the game don’t have to completely lose hope. We know that Game-Key Cards are out there in the wild, so Take-Two has an incentive to eventually deliver this title.

We suspect that Take-Two and Gearbox will do what they did with Borderlands 3; release Borderlands 4 Ultimate Edition for Switch 2 a few years from now, with all the DLC bundled in.

Hopefully by that point, whether on their own or with help from port studios like Shiver, Gearbox will deliver a game that meets our expectations.