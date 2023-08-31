Nintendo Switch Is Getting Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition was just revealed for the Nintendo Switch.

Borderlands 3 was originally released in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the games came on the following year.

The game introduces a new set of Vault Hunters assigned by Lilith to find another Vault map, which directs them back to Promethea. However, these Vault Hunters face new enemies in the form of the Calypso Twins, Tyreen and Troy. The two steal the map from Lilith, and the game becomes a race towards the Great Vault. In the meantime, there’s enough time to get updated on where all the characters have been since the timeskip from the last game.

This has been the most successful Borderlands release to date, shipping five million copies in the first five days. As of this writing, Borderlands 3 has sold 18 million copies, and this new Switch release may just tip them over to the 20 million mark.

As reported by Gematsu, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition will release on October 6, 2023. As the cover indicates, there will be a physical edition, and it will retail for $ 59.99.

2K and Gearbox shared this press release below:

“Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience, featuring the award-winning base game plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs. Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure—seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization.

Play solo or join a friend in two-player local and online cooperative play to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch content includes:

Borderlands 3 base game

“Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot”

“Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock”

“Bounty of Blood”

“Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck”

“Designer’s Cut”

“Director’s Cut”

Over 30 cosmetic items”

So, Gearbox is matching other releases on the Switch like Dying Light: Definitive Edition, by bundling all the DLC that was made for the game into one release. But we should also note that this is one of those ‘impossible’ ports of newer games for the Switch.

Now, this one isn’t quite as impossible as, say, Doom Eternal was for the Switch when it came out. In fact, there is an interesting precedent here.

Darksiders 3, which received a notoriously buggy release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, was in more stable condition when it arrived to the Switch. Switch owners may want to hold off on buying this version, as it turned out to be buggy at the later parts of the game, but this was still an improvement over its siblings on more powerful hardware.

We don’t know who did the port and what compromises were made on the game for now, but there are no lack of skilled porting studios that know the ins and outs of the Switch enough to make even online multiplayer feasible. After all, it’s a reality for first party games like Splatoon, and 3rd party games like Overwatch 2 and Fortnite. Maybe there’ll be even more online activity for this one than its older siblings.