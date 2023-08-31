Bethesda’s Todd Howard Starfield Memo Surfaces Online

Fans have waited for Bethesda to bring out their next new IP for years. It was initially unveiled during the last generation of console platforms, where Bethesda teased its first new IP in countless years. Starfield would be delivered during the next generation of platforms, but already, fans were intrigued as to what this new mysterious RPG would bring. Of course, the start of this game project took place even earlier for Todd Howard, the game director behind Starfield. Today, we’re finding out that a memo Todd sent out across the development teams and companies who had a part in bringing Starfield to life.

Todd Howards memo shared across Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda.



What a powerful moment. For All, Into the Starfield!https://t.co/Ivh3IDa0yE pic.twitter.com/DWWQJMegPN — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 30, 2023

Todd released this memo across Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda. Thanks to a tweet from Klobrille, we’re finding out about this memo, which gives us a small breakdown of the work that went into creating Starfield. You’ll be able to read the full memo above, but Todd starts things off by revealing the first time Starfield was even pitched. Talking with the late Robert Altman, the executive was the first to get a small look into the idea Todd had for a brand new IP in over 25 years. It was said to be a grand space RPG where players would explore the universe in ways that can only be done in a video game. That short elevator pitch was enough for Robert to find the idea was fantastic.

Work quickly began between other past releases we’ve seen come out into the marketplace, which includes Fallout 4, Skyrim VR, and Fallout 76. The development team was still actively working on this new behemoth of an RPG, and we’re finally nearing the finish line. Depending on if you have early access, you might be playing the game today. But again, Todd credits all the hard work across the different departments of Bethesda to even the support of Microsoft and Xbox head Phil Spencer. After all, Bethesda was picked up by Microsoft after the announcement of Starfield, ensuring this game made its way out into the public.

Fans are certainly interested in trying this game out, and already, we’ve seen reports that this would be the least buggy game released under Bethesda. We also can’t forget that even Phil Spencer has spent over 200 hours with the game with the different character builds you could pull off. At any rate, for those who don’t have early access to Starfield, the wait will be over next week. On September 6, 2023, players will be able to enjoy the full official launch of Starfield, where the game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.