Will GTA 6’s Plane Mechanics Become Like A Flight Simulator?

Rockstar will need to integrate this seamlessly to their open world.

YouTuber GTA6Videos argues that GTA 6’s trailers have revealed that the game will feature more realistic flight physics than ever before – in fact, it could be approaching a flight sim.

First, he pointed out that Rockstar revealed a large airfield in one of Leonida’s keys. There will be smaller airstrips across Leonida state itself, in keeping with prior GTA games.

Since we know that GTA 6 will have the biggest map in the franchise to date, flight may actually be necessary in the game.

The trailers also show telltale signs of realistic flight simulation. While Rockstar may not be going for Microsoft Flight Simulator’s crown, they are moving away from the arcade feel of prior games.

For example, different planes will have different weights, with heavier planes being harder to control. On top of that, the volumetric clouds that were dazzling visuals in previous games will transform into physics mechanics in this one.

It will be interesting to see if Rockstar really did this, and how they struck the balanced for a seamless open world experience.