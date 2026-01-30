GameRoll Thinks GTA 6 Should Not Have Multiple Endings; Here’s Why

Rockstar would have already decided how they did this at this point.

GameRoll has shared a big hot take for GTA 6.

He says that Rockstar should have only made one ending for the game, with your choices only changing the details of how it plays out.

Obviously, at this point, Rockstar already decided to do only one or multiple endings, and they won’t be changing it back regardless of what the fans say.

But GameRoll makes a good point. While the HD GTA games have all had multiple endings, the player choices in the game don’t show a direct causality to the endings they get.

GameRoll pointed out that what he wants is what Rockstar did with Red Dead Redemption 2. As a prequel, players could have already known where it was going, but those choices did make the journey engaging.

Since Rockstar saw great success there, they may have actually decided to do this for GTA 6. For their first tale of star-crossed lovers, they must have come up with a memorable conclusion.