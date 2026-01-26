Gameranx

Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Is Real – But GTA 6 Might Have Changed Schedules

It’s probably not coming out until after GTA 6 comes out then.

Apparently that Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster is still coming.

There were rumors that the game was coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and a special version was coming to the Switch 2.

When Rockstar revealed they were doing a remaster of the 1st Red Dead Redemption instead, NatetheHate made it clear he was told about a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster, and argued his claim hasn’t been debunked yet.

Kiwi Talkz, AKA Reece Reilly, suddenly chimed in on this on Twitter:

I can tell you 100% I know 8 devs that worked on RDR2 next gen. It is a thing but Rockstar do whatever they want to do regarding release dates, maybe GTA 6 dev timelines changed the release schedule for everything, who knows, all I know is that I know devs have worked on it and it will come at some point.

Rockstar announced GTA 6’s delay two months ago. It is possible that this decision is so recent that Rockstar did need to reschedule their Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster.

If that’s the case, we’ll probably get it eventually, but not until GTA 6 itself comes out.

