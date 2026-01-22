Mario Kart World Adds An Exciting New Mode With Knockout Tour Team Races

Nintendo has added Team Races to Mario Kart World’s Knockout Tour.

This variant makes the racing a lot less cutthroat, and gives you a new way to play the game with your friends, instead of against them.

The 24 racers can now split into two teams of twelve, three teams of eight, or four teams of six members. CPU drivers can still help complete the player count.

You still get eliminated the same way, but this time your scores get added for your team. The scores range from 50 points for 1st place, 40 points for 2nd, etc, 35 points for 3rd.

So a really good team can dominate a race, but if the best players are divided across teams it can get really competitive between them.

When you’re out of the race you can cheer for your teammates, and switch to spectator mode.

This is such a great free update it’s surprising it wasn’t there for launch. But if you’ve dropped Mario Kart World, now might be the right time to get your friends together to play again.